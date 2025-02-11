Suzuki starts 2025 with record-breaking sales

Suzuki Auto South Africa sold 6 399 new vehicles in January, surpassing the previous record set in November 2024.

Key highlights:

· Record-breaking sales: January 2025 witnessed a significant 10.4% year-on-year growth in new vehicle sales.

· Robust performance across segments: Dealer sales reached a new high of 4 534 units, while fleet/rental/government sales also achieved a record.

· Swift success: The Suzuki Swift emerged as the best-selling model with 2 628 units sold, solidifying its position as a market leader.

· Growing popularity: The Fronx crossover SUV and Ertiga seven-seater contributed significantly to the strong sales performance.

“We are incredibly proud of these record-breaking sales figures,” said Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa. “The strong demand for our vehicles reflects the trust and confidence our customers have placed in the Suzuki brand.”

The new-generation Swift, launched in November 2024, has been a key driver of this success. This stylish and efficient hatchback boasts a powerful, yet fuel-efficient engine, a robust platform, and a comprehensive range of safety features.

The Swift has garnered significant international recognition, including the 2025 Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC) Car of the Year award. It is also a finalist in the 2025 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition and the 2025 World Car of the Year awards.

Suzuki Auto South Africa remains committed to offering a range of high-quality, affordable, and fuel-efficient vehicles that meet the diverse needs of the South African market.

Source: MotorPress