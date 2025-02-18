Peugeot doubles down on EVs with 2025 strategy

Peugeot‘s new CEO, Alain Favey, outlined the brand’s 2025 strategy, emphasising performance, sustainability and customer experience around a heavily electrified fleet.

“In addition to the beautiful products already present in our markets, it’s by focusing on our customers and strengthening our partnerships that we will build a bright, successful and sustainable future for Peugeot. In 2025, we are definitely in performance mode!” Favey said.

Peugeot is doubling down on electric mobility, with the widest EV line-up among mainstream European brands. The company plans to further expand this range with models like the E-3008 and E-5008 Dual Motor, delivering 239kW and all-wheel drive. The brand’s goal is to lead the mainstream European market for EVs, catering to all customer needs with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric options.

In addition to expanding its electric offerings, Peugeot is focused on efficiency. The brand’s electric vehicles set the standard, with the E-208 and E-308 being recognised for their efficiency by the ADAC Ecotest. The new E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models offer some of the best ranges in their class, with up to 700km, and come with innovative features like a battery preheating system to optimise long-distance travel.

Peugeot also prioritises customer experience, aiming to make electric vehicle ownership as easy and enjoyable as possible. “Pleasurable is the dynamism, agility, responsiveness and performance offered by all 100% electric Peugeots. Easy is Peugeot’s ability to overcome the main obstacles identified by customers: range, charging, accessibility and reliability,” said Favey.

The brand is also committed to sustainability beyond just vehicle electrification, supporting environmental education initiatives through partnerships with Born Free and Under The Pole, and aiming for carbon-neutral manufacturing by 2030. In Favey’s words: “We are confident that we have all the assets to succeed and contribute to a sustainable future for tomorrow’s generation.”

All of this formed part of Peugeot’s latest edition of E-Lion Day which puts the 5 Es at the heart of its strategy. Alain Favey’s clear vision is to lead the brand on its trajectory toward Carbon Net-Zero. For the local market, the automaker’s line-up will continue to offer pure ICE vehicles with the likes of the petrol-powered 208, 2008 and 3008 while the commercially oriented Landtrek bakkie and Partner panel van continue with oil burners.

The post Peugeot Doubles Down on EVs with 2025 Strategy Unveiling appeared first on CAR Magazine.