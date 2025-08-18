Lexus Sport concept unveiled: LFA successor on the horizon?

Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled the Lexus Sport Concept, a future-focused concept car. Could this be the LFA’s successor?

Revealed at the 2025 Edition of The Quail motorsport gathering during this year’s Monterey Car Week, while a camouflaged prototype of this car was showcased at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the unveiling of the Lexus Sport Concept marks the first time this future-focused concept car has been seen undisguised by the public.

Official powertrain specifications remain under wraps, but from the howling soundtrack it produced when running up the Goodwood Hill (watch the footage here…and remember to turn up the sound), it could just be what reports have suggested – a V8 equipped with forced induction in the form of turbocharging and incorporating electric assistance. Reports have also suggested the hybrid setup could be coupled with a transaxle transmission.

As a reminder, the Lexus LFA employed a 4.8l naturally aspirated V10. Co-developed by Yamaha, the LFA’s powertrain produced a peak power output of 412kW and 480N.m of torque, the former and latter available from 8 700 and 6 800 r/min, respectively.

The Sport Concept’s design seems to draw inspiration from the LC500 and the legendary LFA, with standout details of the front facia including sharp daytime-running lights and triangular bonnet vents. The Sport Concept’s sculpted profile sits atop a set of large wheels and flows towards a rear end that’s characterised by a striking lighting array and large rear diffuser.

