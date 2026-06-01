Discontinued in 2021, following a seven-year hiatus the Pajero nameplate will officially make a return to a Mitsubishi. The new Pajero is set to sit at the top of the Japanese automaker’s SUV lineup.

According to reports, the upcoming new flagship model will likely replace the Pajero Sport, which featured in CAR magazine’s 2025 SUV Shootout. However, the box-fresh Pajero will use a similar formula to the latter in that it will be underpinned by the same platform as the Triton bakkie, though it will feature Pajero-specific front and rear suspension.

Mitsubishi has yet to announce powertrain options, but CAR Mag expects the Pajero will employ the same 2.4-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder units available with the Triton. (As a reminder, as CAR Mag reported in Every bakkie confirmed for SA in 2026, the more powerful, twin-turbo oil-burner is set to be introduced to our market in the coming months with the updated Triton.) As such, the Pajero will likely feature its maker’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Visually, from what CAR Mag can make out from the teaser images, the next Pajero will feature Mitsubishi’s latest design language, with some styling cues shared with the Destinator seven-seater. The front facia adopts vertical headlamp arrays coupled with an LED light bar.

New Mitsubishi Pajero reveal date

The new Pajero is set to make its global debut in the second half of 2026. Mitsubishi South Africa has yet to confirm local availability of the new model.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post New Mitsubishi Pajero officially confirmed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.