2025 Mazda CX-60: SA price & specs

Mazda has handed its CX-60 range a few subtle updates – inside and out. Starting with the latter, the revised model features a selection of refreshed design elements, while upgraded tech has been introduced to the cabin.

The Mazda CX-60 is available in three flavours: Dynamic, Individual and Takumi – the latter of which CAR mag sampled in 2024. The front-wheel-drive Dynamic and all-wheel-drive Individual models exclusively employ a 141kW/261Nm 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Spearheading the local lineup, the Takumi derivative’s 3.3-litre inline-six turbodiesel, which incorporates mild-hybrid tech, produces 187kW and 550Nm of torque.

As standard, Dynamic spec features leather-trimmed seats, touchscreen infotainment, a reverse-view camera, fore and aft park distance sensors, a wireless smartphone charging bay, a panoramic sunroof, electrically operated tailgate, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Mid-tier, Individual grade upgrades to 12-speaker sound system, 360-degree surround-view camera array, and Mazda’s Driver Personalisation System, to name but a few. On top of the aforementioned items, Takumi spec gains 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, Bose 12-speaker audio, Nappa leather seats with ventilation for the front items, ambient lighting, and additional advanced driver assistance systems.

2025 Mazda CX-60 price in SA

The updated three-strong local CX-60 range is priced from R706 700 to R1 085 100. The price includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a service plan of similar duration and distance.

Mazda CX-60 2.5 Dynamic AT – R706 700

R706 700 Mazda CX-60 2.5 AWD Individual AT – R888 700

R888 700 Mazda CX-60 3.3D MHEV AWD Takumi AT – R1 085 100

