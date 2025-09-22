Suzuki SA aims for another world record at 2025 Jimny Gathering

At the inaugural Jimny Gathering in 2023, which took place in Clarens in the Free State, Suzuki Auto South Africa set a new Guinness World Record – for the most cars to switch on their headlamps at the same time. Now, with the upcoming second Jimny Gathering – Friday until Sunday at Louvain Guest Farm in the Outeniqua Mountains – the Japanese automaker’s local arm intends to set another Guinness World Record.

On Saturday, Suzuki SA will officially attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the most car doors closed simultaneously. To qualify as an official record, Guinness World Records requires a minimum of 250 vehicles, with at least one door on each participating vehicle closed within five seconds of the starting signal.

“We believe the co-ordinated and simultaneous closing of the doors will be a fun and exciting spectacle to witness – and one that will look fantastic across various social media platforms,” says Brendon Carpenter, the brand marketing manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“Our first record at the inaugural Jimny Gathering in Clarens proved massively popular. It felt only fitting to try for another at this year’s event. In 2023, almost 800 Jimny, LJ, SJ and Samurai models from all over South Africa took part. We’re expecting to beat that number when we line up for the final countdown at Louvain Guest Farm on September 27. Hopefully everything goes according to plan and we can see the Jimny chalk up another world record.”

Jimny Gathering MC, South African comedian and Jimny owner Schalk Bezuidenhout adds: “It’s happening – we’re going for another Guinness World Record. This time, for the most cars to close their doors at the exact same time.”

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.