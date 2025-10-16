Toyota previews new Corolla with striking concept

With a production history spanning nearly six decades, the Corolla is one of Toyota’s longest-running and best-selling nameplates.

The Japanese automaker has now teased a Corolla-branded concept ahead of its global debut at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show later this month. Noteworthy, unlike other well-known nameplates that have taken on crossover/SUV designs, the concept car teased doesn’t take this form; instead, it comes in the shape of a fully electric sedan with decidedly sharp styling.

The Corolla concept first appeared in the teaser campaign ‘To You, Toyota’. From the outset, the concept shares its design language with other emissions-free Toyota models, such as the bZ4X and C-HR+, and its modern lines and coupé-styled roofline hint at a new design direction for this sedan.

The front fascia features Toyota’s ‘hammerhead’ design, which includes a full-width LED light bar with vertical headlamp clusters. Round back, the concept sports an integrated ‘ducktail’ rear wing above a full-width taillamp array, replete with pixelated lighting signatures. ‘Corolla’ lettering can be found on the flat boot lid. The sculpted aft bumper and sharp shoulder line define the concept’s rear stance.

Toyota has yet to reveal any specific details about the concept’s powertrain or interior, though more information on this future-focused Corolla-badged concept will likely be released when it makes its debut.

