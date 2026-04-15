Geely E2 launches most affordable electric vehicle in SA

Geely has introduced the E2 all-electric compact hatchback to South Africa, with the latest member in the Chinese automaker’s local model portfolio now positioned as the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) in SA – a title previously held by the BYD Dolphin Surf, which is priced from R341 900. The E2 is available with the choice of two trim grades: Aspire and Apex. Both models employ a single electric motor, which produces 85kW and 150Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the road via the rear wheels.

The e-motor is coupled with a 39.4kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which can receive up to 70kW at a DC fast-charging facility. According to the brand, the LFP unit provides an operating range of up to 325km (WLTP) when fully charged. The E2 has a claimed energy consumption of 15.2kWh/100km. Geely says a 10-100% AC charge takes around 6.5 hours, while a 30-80% DC charge takes roughly 25 minutes.

The E2 measures 4 135mm in length, 1 805mm in width, and 1 580mm in height. The E2’s wheelbase spans 2 650mm. Geely claims a boot capacity of 375l, which increases to 1 320l for utility purposes when folding down the rear seatbacks. The ‘frunk’ (front trunk) offers 70l of packing space, the firm says.

Geely E2 price in SA

The two-strong Geely E2 model lineup is priced from R339 900 for the Aspire variant and R389 900 for the Apex derivative. Included with the pricing as standard are a four-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, eight-year/200 000km battery warranty, and a three-year/200 000km service plan. All models include a wallbox home charger.

Geely E2 Aspire – R339 900

Geely E2 Apex – R389 900

Standard equipment across the range includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8.8-inch digital instrumentation, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and intelligent high beam control. The Aspire derivative is fitted with 15-inch wheels and features cloth seats, manual air conditioning, a four-speaker sound system, a rear-view camera, aft park distance sensors, and keyless entry and start. The Apex variant upgrades to 16-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats, electric adjustment for the driver’s pew, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a six-speaker audio system, ambient lighting and a more comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance technologies.

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