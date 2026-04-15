Hyundai Grand i10 puts safety first with new model

Hyundai South Africa has announced the local introduction of a new Grand i10 variant, the Executive trim, that sports upgraded safety equipment. The upcoming new Executive derivative gains side and curtain airbags (on top of the existing driver and front passenger items), and an electronic stability programme (ESP). The Executive will be offered with the choice of either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The added safety features also aim to improve on-road stability, Hyundai Automotive South Africa says.

As a reminder, the Grand i10 lineup is currently available with the choice of two naturally aspirated petrol engine options: a 1.0l three-cylinder producing 49kW and 94Nm of torque, and a 1.2l four-cylinder endowed with 61kW and 114Nm.

“We take a proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles,” says Stanley Anderson, chief executive officer of Hyundai Automotive South Africa. “The introduction of the Executive derivative reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and overall product value in a highly competitive segment.”

“Our latest update underscores our intent to maintain competitiveness in the entry-level market while reinforcing brand value through incremental innovation and feature-led differentiation,” adds Anderson.

Hyundai South Africa has yet to announce additional details about the new Grand i10 Executive, including local pricing and market availability.

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