8 most fuel-efficient bakkies in SA

With the increase in fuel prices, we have rounded up the eight most fuel-efficient bakkies in SA as of this month.

8. Nissan Navara 2.5DDTi 4×2 manual – 7.2l/100km

Tied with the GWM P300 2.0T single-cab SX manual is the Nissan Navara 2.5DDTi in both single- and double-cab body styles. The lower-spec Navara is powered by a 2.5l turbodiesel engine developing 120kW and 403Nm of torque. Power is sent to the road via a 4×2 drivetrain – the latter paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Nissan claims their most frugal Navara returns 7.2l/100km. The Nissan Navara is priced from R433 500 for the single-cab and R493 600 for the double-cab.

7. GWM P300 2.0T 4×2 single-cab SX manual – 7.2l/100km

Matching the Navara’s claimed fuel consumption of 7.2l/100km is the base-spec GWM P300 in single-cab guise. The Chinese automaker’s entry-level bakkie offering is priced from R414 960 and is powered by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine, churning out 120kW and 400Nm. This model delivers drive to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The remaining models in the P300 range have higher fuel consumption figures, depending on body styles and drivetrain options.

6. Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 double-cab SR manual – 7.1l/100km

Toyota SA recorded a total number of 4 118 new Hilux units sold last month. The most frugal Hilux is powered by the Japanese automaker’s trusted 2.4l turbodiesel, which produces 110kW and 400Nm – the latter sent to the rear axle via a six-speed manual transmission. Toyota claims this variant of Hilux returns an average fuel consumption of 7.1l/100km, while the 4×2 automatic and 4×4 manual derivatives return still respectable claimed figures of 7.3 and 7.6l/100km, respectively.

5. Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD manual – 7.1l/100km

Equipped with a 1.9l turbodiesel engine developing 110kW and 350Nm, and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, Isuzu’s Extended cab D-Max returns a claimed fuel consumption as low as 7.1l/100km. Interestingly, the manual-equipped single-cab 4×4’s claimed fuel consumption matches the latter models. The seventh-generation Isuzu D-Max is priced from R457 000.

4. Peugeot Landtrek 1.9TD Professional manual – 7.1l/100km

The Peugeot Landtrek range employs a 1.9l turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque. In Professional guise, drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. This model returns a claimed average of 7.1l/100km. The Landtrek is priced from R388 900 for the single-cab, while pricing for the double-cab variants kicks off from R 454 900.

3. Volkswagen Amarok 2.0TDI – 7.1l/100km

The second-generation Volkswagen Amarok employs a Ford-derived 2.0l turbodiesel engine, which develops 125kW and 405Nm, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox returns a claimed fuel consumption in both single- and double-cab body styles, and 4×2 and 4Motion guises. The Volkswagen Amarok is priced from R593 200 and R669 700 for the single-cab and double-cab derivatives, respectively.

2. Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 manual – 7.1l/100km

Equipped with the Blue Oval brand’s single-turbo 2.0l diesel motor producing 125kW and 405Nm, a six-speed manual transmission and 4×4 drivetrain, the Ranger XL returns a claimed average fuel consumption of 7.1l/100km. When mated with a 10-speed self-shifter, the latter figure increases to a still respectable 7.4l/100km. The recently updated Ranger lineup is priced from R590 000.

1. Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT double-cab XL manual – 6.8l/100km

Topping the list of most fuel-efficient bakkies in SA in 2026, the 4×2 Ranger double-cab with SiT engine and manual transmission has a claimed average fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km. Matching Ford’s claim translates to a driving range of 1 177km from a full, 80-litre tank of diesel.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 8 most fuel-efficient bakkies in SA in 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.