New Toyota Hilux official SA launch date confirmed

2026 is set to be a big year for Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), with the local arm of the Japanese automotive giant having confirmed an array of new models for our market – the latter including the box-fresh Land Cruiser FJ and new RAV4. Locally built, the ninth-generation Hilux will also make its SA debut in 2026…and we can confirm when it will launch in our market.

The new Hilux was revealed with the automaker’s trusted 2.8GD-6 powertrain, available in either ‘standard’ or 48 V mild-hybrid configurations – the latter of which incorporates an 8.4 kW/65 N.m electric motor generator and DC-DC converter. Carried over from the eighth-generation model, the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine produces 150 kW and 500 N.m of torque when paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, or 420 N.m in six-speed manual models. Power is delivered to the road via either a 4×2 or part-time 4×4 drivetrain.

New Toyota Hilux SA launch date

The new Toyota Hilux will launch in SA in June 2026. TSAM has yet to confirm the local new Hilux model lineup, specifications and pricing.

The new Hilux retains the outgoing model’s IMV (Innovative international Multi-purpose Vehicle) architecture. However, the ladder-frame platform has been slightly revised with the fitment of new hydraulic engine mounts and shear-type cabin mounts, to name but a few. A noteworthy inclusion is the adoption of electric power steering.

However, perhaps the most significant upgrades have been reserved for the cabin. Ditching the outgoing model’s 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, the new Hilux (depending on the trim grade) gains a 12.3-inch unit, replete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Digital instrumentation is also present on higher-specced derivatives. An array of safety systems will be included. As a reminder, in December 2025, ANCAP awarded the new Hilux top marks for safety.

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