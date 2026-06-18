Watch: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets quarter-mile record in 8.54 seconds

A specially tuned Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has set a new quarter-mile world record for a production car.

The run, conducted at the Swedish automaker’s airfield in Ängelholm, saw the Jesko Absolut complete the quarter mile in just 8.54 seconds, a time verified by RaceLogic, at a speed of 305.39km/h.

With Koenigsegg factory driver Markus Lundh behind the wheel, the hypercar pushed on to the half-mile marker 4.22 seconds later, recording 12.76 seconds while travelling at 373.87km/h, another benchmark for the Jesko Absolut.

Taking a closer look at the other performance figures recorded on the day, the Swedish hypercar completed the 0–100 km/h sprint in a blistering 2.35 seconds. The 0–200 km/h and 0–300 km/h times were 4.88 and 8.30 seconds, respectively.

Running on E85 fuel, the Jesko Absolut’s 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 delivers 1 193kW and 1 500N.m of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, known for its near-instant gear shifts and ability to keep acceleration uninterrupted.

The record-setting car also benefited from revised software calibration, which will be made available to owners through over-the-air updates.

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The post Watch: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets new quarter-mile record appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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