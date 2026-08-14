BMW launches electric iX2 eDrive20 in SA

BMW’s iX2 eDrive20 brings electric power to the brand’s compact SUV coupé range, combining a claimed 450km range with 150kW of power and an R1.3m starting price. The question is whether its blend of style, refinement and driving ability is enough to justify its premium in an increasingly competitive EV market.

Positioning in BMW’s electric lineup

The iX2 eDrive20 is the fully electric counterpart to BMW’s X2 SUV coupé. In the German automaker’s local EV range, it sits between the X1-based iX1 and the new iX3, which has moved away from the X3 platform and is now a standalone model built on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture.

The iX2 eDrive20 expands BMW’s electric offering into the compact SUV coupé segment as the company continues its push towards greater electrification. BMW aims for more than half of its global sales to comprise battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and for 10 million BMW-built EVs to be on the road by 2030.

Powertrain, battery and range

The biggest change from the combustion-engined X2 models is, naturally, the powertrain. The iX2 eDrive20 uses a front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor producing 150kW and 247Nm.

Power comes from a 66.5kWh lithium-ion battery, with BMW claiming an operating range of around 450km and energy consumption of 15.5 to 17.5kWh/100km.

The iX2 supports DC fast charging at up to 130kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes.

Visually, the differences from the combustion-engined X2 are relatively subtle. They include EV-specific badging, blue trim accents, a sealed grille with a model-specific design and a rear valance without exhaust outlets.

Pricing and warranty coverage

The BMW iX2 eDrive20 starts at R1.3m, while the M Sport derivative costs R1.33m. The latter adds larger alloy wheels, sportier styling for the side skirts, front apron and rear valance and additional M Sport touches inside.

Both versions include a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, while the high-voltage battery is covered for eight years or 160 000km against defects and degradation.

Competitors in the compact EV market

The iX2 occupies a fairly narrow niche, making direct rivals difficult to identify. Volvo’s single-motor extended-range EX30 produces more power at 200kW and costs less, although it takes a different approach to styling and driving dynamics.

Alfa Romeo’s Junior Elettrica is also cheaper and offers a similarly engaging driving experience, but its real-world range is considerably shorter at around 280km to 300km.

Driving dynamics and energy efficiency

The substantial battery adds around 315kg compared with the combustion-engined X2 sDrive20, and the extra mass is noticeable both around town and when driving harder. However, positioning the battery low in the floor keeps the centre of gravity down, helping control body roll and giving the iX2 a planted feel.

The 150kW motor does not deliver the instant, neck-snapping acceleration of some electric rivals, but the response is brisk and smooth. Power builds with a satisfying surge of torque rather than the more aggressive shove associated with cars such as the Volvo EX30.

On the winding Clarence Drive outside Gordon’s Bay, the iX2 impressed with its weighty yet direct steering, strong front-end grip and reassuring stability through corners.

The ride on the standard model’s 19-inch wheels is composed and comfortable, while the M Sport’s 20-inch wheels bring a firmer setup. At freeway speeds, the quiet cabin complements the relaxed nature of the drive.

Selecting ‘B’ activates a more pronounced regenerative braking mode. It is well controlled and makes one-pedal driving easy both around town and on winding roads.

Maximum Range mode adjusts several vehicle parameters to preserve energy. These include limiting the top speed to 90km/h, softening accelerator responses and reducing or switching off energy-intensive features such as climate control and seat heating.

During our time with the car, energy consumption averaged around 16.5kWh/100km. That aligns with BMW’s claimed figures and suggests a real-world range of roughly 360km to 400km.

Verdict: A refined but costly contender

The BMW iX2 eDrive20 occupies a difficult position in the South African market. At R1.3m, it is an expensive proposition in a relatively small EV segment.

However, it makes a strong case for itself with its combination of distinctive styling, a quiet and refined cabin, solid build quality and surprisingly capable handling. It is equally at home as a relaxed commuter and on a winding back road, making it one of the more versatile offerings in BMW’s growing electric range.

Technical specifications

Price: R1.3m

Powertrain: Front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor

Transmission: Single-speed reduction gear

Battery: 66.5kWh lithium-ion Power: 150kW Torque: 247N.m 0-100km/h: 8.6 seconds (claimed)

Top speed: 170km/h (claimed)

Energy consumption: 15.5 to 17.5kWh/100km (claimed) Operating range: 450km (claimed)

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