How Chery Tiggo 4 Pro reshaped South Africa’s compact SUV market

Few vehicle comebacks have been as dramatic in South Africa as Chery’s return to the market, with the Tiggo 4 Pro at the centre of the Chinese brand’s rapid rise from budget-car outlier to a major force in the country’s new-vehicle market.

When Chery relaunched as a wholly owned subsidiary in late 2021, it had considerable ground to make up. Its earlier South African presence had been defined largely by the QQ3, an inexpensive small hatchback, and the first-generation Tiggo, which drew comparisons with the Toyota RAV4. Neither did much to build lasting consumer confidence.

The Tiggo 4 Pro changed that trajectory. Over the following years, the compact crossover helped establish Chery as a serious competitor by combining aggressive pricing with a long list of standard features at a time when rising vehicle prices were putting new cars further out of reach for many South Africans.

Pricing strategy drives sales surge

As established manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Toyota pushed their compact SUVs beyond the R400 000 mark, Chery targeted the sub-R300 000 market. In 2025, the Tiggo 4 range became the fourth best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa, regularly recording more than 1 500 sales a month and cementing Chery’s position as the country’s leading Chinese vehicle brand.

Its appeal was based less on brand heritage than on the amount of equipment offered for the price. Depending on the derivative, features included a 10.25-inch infotainment display, voice control and synthetic leather upholstery.

The South African range uses a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated version produces 83kW and 138Nm and drives the front wheels, while the turbocharged engine develops 108kW and 210N.m.

These engines are paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission, while the turbocharged range later gained a dual-clutch transmission option.

Also read: Chery SA confirms local production of Tiggo Cross at Rosslyn Plant from 2027

Warranty package offers long-term backing

One of the Tiggo 4 Pro’s biggest selling points has been its warranty package. The vehicle is backed by a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, while the engine carries a 10-year/one-million-kilometre warranty. The latter runs concurrently with the vehicle warranty and is non-transferable, applying only to the first registered owner.

Real-world drawbacks and ownership concerns

The Tiggo 4 Pro is not without shortcomings. Fuel consumption is one of its more persistent criticisms, particularly with the 1.5l turbocharged engine paired with the CVT. Matching Chery’s claimed 6.8L/100km figure in real-world driving can be difficult.

The crossover also uses a relatively simple torsion-beam rear suspension. While the ride is generally comfortable on smooth roads, damping can feel less composed over rougher surfaces. There have also been reports of issues including welding defects on rear suspension components, battery drain and intermittent phone connectivity.

Prospective buyers should therefore pay attention to ride quality and directional stability during a test drive, while also checking that the vehicle starts easily and that the infotainment system functions consistently.

Streamlined range targets budget segment

By 2026, Chery had simplified the South African Tiggo 4 Pro range to the LiT MT and LiT CVT derivatives, keeping the entry price in the R270 000 to R300 000 bracket. The company has also introduced the Tiggo Cross CSH Hybrid, which offers a claimed driving range of up to 1 000km.

The Tiggo 4 Pro has done more than revive Chery’s fortunes in South Africa. It has helped reshape expectations of what buyers can get for their money in the compact-SUV market.

It may not be the most engaging crossover to drive or the most economical, but its success demonstrates the strength of a straightforward proposition: offer South African buyers more equipment and warranty cover at a price they can afford.

Browse used Chery Tiggo 4 Pro models right here on CARmag

caThe post Buying Used: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro for under R200k appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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