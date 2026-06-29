Motoring

Jetour’s massive F700 bakkie locks in SA launch date

A Chinese automaker is set to shake up the local double-cab market with a new model that mixes massive power with incredibly low fuel bills.

3 hours ago
CAR magazine 1 minute read
The production-ready Jetour F700 plug-in hybrid bakkie is locked in for a 2027 local launch. Photo: Jetour

Jetour’s highly anticipated F700 double-cab bakkie has officially transitioned from a bold Beijing Auto China concept into its final series-production guise and it is officially locked in for a 2027 South African launch.

Known as the Zongheng F700 in China, the F700 employs Chery’s ‘Kunpeng Super Hybrid CDM-0’ powertrain – a plug-in hybrid unit comprising a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motors.

The setup pairs a 155 kW/340 Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with high-output electric motors to deliver a staggering combined system output of 665kW and 1 135 N.m of torque.

The PHEV setup’s 800-V architecture features a CATL-supplied 4C double-layer Shenxing battery pack with a capacity of around 31.3 kWh. Electric-only operating range has yet to be confirmed, though a 20 to 80% recharge is said to take around 10 minutes.

The F700 is underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis with front double wishbone independent suspension. The bodywork measures 5 494mm in length, 2 050mm in width and 1 985mm in height.

Practical additions to the exterior include “heavy-duty” mechanical doorhandles and rear bumper-integrated steps for the load bin.

Inside, the F700 features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a continuous 35.4-inch sky screen display.

According to SA publication The Citizen, the F700 is scheduled to arrive in our market in 2027.

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3 hours ago
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