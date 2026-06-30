Is it a chameleon? No, it’s a colour-shifting Land Rover!

Land Rover Classic‘s Works Bespoke division has unveiled a unique collection of four colour-changing Classic Defender V8 models, headlined by a newly introduced 110 Double Cab Pick-Up.

The unique line up includes a 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top and the 110 Station Wagon. While not featured in this specific commission, the 90 Hard Top body style has also been made available alongside the existing Classic Defender V8 line up.

Showcasing the extensive customisation possible through Land Rover Classic’s Works Bespoke service, each vehicle is finished in colour-shifting ‘spectral green’ paint that transitions between green, purple and gold.

This body hue contrasts with ‘icy white’ finishes on the roof, expedition cage, bonnet lettering and hand-painted coachlines. The diamond-turned 18-inch ‘sawtooth’ alloy wheels and exterior badging are also finished in ‘spectral green’ to match the bodywork.

Also read: Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Handed Defender Octa Finishes

The exterior hue extends into the cabin, where ‘spectral green’ accents the central facia panels. The seats are upholstered in semi-aniline ‘bridge of weir vanilla’ leather, finished with contrast green stitching. The flooring features Superwool carpets bound in matching hide, alongside model-specific mats. New options include an integrated touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Each Classic Defender V8 is based on an original donor vehicle produced between the 2012 and 2016 model years. The remastered 5.0-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 298kW and 515N.m of torque, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Land Rover Classic reveals one-off collection of colour-changing Defender V8 models appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.