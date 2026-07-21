Rare 2005 Porsche Carrera GT goes up for auction in US

Bidding has opened on Bring a Trailer for a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT valued at more than R70m.

The Carrera GT incorporates a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic monocoque and subframe, and features carbon-fibre body panels and a colour-coded removable roof. This example is finished in Fayence Yellow.

The Carrera GT employs a mid-rear-mounted 5.7-litre V10 producing 451kW and 590Nm of torque, with the former and latter available from 8 000r/min and 5 750r/min, respectively.

A six-speed manual transmission delivers power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. This Carrera GT is also fitted with an aftermarket GRP exhaust system. The drive belts were replaced in 2021, and a new battery was fitted four years later.

Wrapping around 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged magnesium wheels, this Carrera GT’s Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, measuring 265/35 front and 335/30 rear, were fitted in 2024.

Stopping power is provided by cross-drilled ceramic composite brakes with aluminium calipers. Pushrod-activated coil-over struts can be found at all four corners. The brake pressure accumulator was replaced in 2023, and this Porsche underwent a suspension recall in 2024.

The current owner of this Porsche acquired it in 2026 and has contributed only 100 miles (160km) to the vehicle’s 9 235-mile (14 862km) total readout.

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