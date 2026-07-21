Ferrari’s R18m electric Luce pioneer heads to Monterey auction

The first production model of Ferrari’s wildly debated all-electric Luce has been reserved for auction by RM Sotheby’s during the Monterey Auction Week from August 13 to 15.

Featuring a bespoke specification created for Chassis 0, the car has been valued at more than $1 100 000 (around R18 123 875). Proceeds from the auction will go towards various Ferrari Foundation charities.

Developed specifically for ‘Chassis 0’, the car’s Madreperla semi-gloss exterior paint finish aims to produce evolving green and violet iridescent reflections depending on the angle of the light.

The wheels, bespoke brake calipers and the Prancing Horse logo set against an optical white background complete the look.

Also read: 10 things to know about the Ferrari Luce

Another ‘Tailor Made’ programme inclusion, the interior incorporates Le Mans metallic leather finished in Perla and contrasted with Grigio Corvara accents. Secondary interior elements are finished in Grigio Corvara instead of the traditional black to enhance the ‘luminous character’ of the project.

The first production chassis of the Ferrari Luce programme is also fitted with a dedicated plaque.

As a reminder, the Ferrari Luce’s quad electric-motor setup houses two units on each axle, front and rear. In its highest-output Performance mode, the Luce is capable of 725kW of combined power. The Maranello brand claims this is good for a top speed of 310km/h, launching the car from 0–100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post First production Ferrari Luce set for Monterey Auction appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.