Toyota SA launches new Hilux single-cab

Following the launch of the ninth-generation Hilux Xtra Cab and double-cab models, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has introduced the single-cab model in a choice of 2WD and 4×4 derivatives.

Underpinned by Toyota’s IMV platform, the ninth-generation Hilux single-cab measures 5 320mm in length, 1 855mm high, 1 855mm wide and sports a 3 085mm wheelbase. Compared to the outgoing model, the new single-cab is 50mm longer, 65mm taller and 55mm wider, while the wheelbase remains unchanged.

At launch, the two derivatives, both offered in SRX trim, are equipped with black bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels, fog lamps, and electric side mirrors. The interior features cloth seats, a polyurethane steering wheel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and analogue instrumentation, as well as two USB ports and a 12V power outlet.

Powering the new Hilux single-cab is Toyota’s proven 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. The 2.8GD-6 develops 150kW at 3 000r/min and 500Nm of torque from 1 600r/min, and Toyota claims a top speed of 176km/h.

This unit is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission and is available in either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive, both of which are equipped with a rear differential lock. As a reminder, the Hilux powertrain lineup will expand in the first quarter of 2027 when TSAM introduces the 2.4GD-6 turbodiesel.

New Toyota Hilux price in SA

The new Toyota Hilux single-cab starts at R587 200 for the two-wheel-drive variant, while the 4×4 derivative is priced from R663 800. Included in the price is a three-year/100 000km warranty and a nine-service/90 000km service plan.

Hilux Single Cab 2.8GD-6 SRX 6AT 4×2 – R587 200

Hilux Single Cab 2.8GD-6 SRX 6AT 4×4 – R663 800

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The post New Toyota Hilux single-cab: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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