Ford drops the roof on Mustang Dark Horse SC

Ford has whipped the wraps off the most powerful series-production drop-top Mustang to date, the Dark Horse SC Convertible.

Unlike its coupé sibling, which was unveiled in January 2026, the convertible is tuned more towards open-air driving enjoyment than outright track performance – with the V8’s rumble even more prominent with the roof down. That focus is evident in its MagneRide suspension setup, which favours everyday driving over track performance.

The Dark Horse SC Convertible features several model-specific exterior and interior elements. The former includes bespoke front end treatments, an aluminium bonnet with carbon-fibre air vents, carbon-fibre side skirts, carbon-fibre rear wing, a revised rear diffuser, and a quartet of rectangular exhaust outlets. A new paint finish, named Precision Purple Metallic, is available. Specifying the optional Track Pack adds Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fibre wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, and more.

Stepping inside, the interior plays host to a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, replete with centre stripe, Alcantara trim with red contrast stitching, and carbon-fibre finishes. Specifying the Track Pack adds Recaro sports seats.

Similar to the coupé, the Dark Horse SC Convertible employs a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine producing a whopping 593 kW and 894 N.m of torque. Power is exclusively delivered to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With the local current-generation Mustang lineup excluding convertible models, not to mention Ford SA having said it doesn’t have any plans to offer the Mustang Dark Horse SC in South Africa, we don’t expect this model will make its way to our market.

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The post Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible revealed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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