Porsche SA expands pre-owned offering with service plan

Curated by LSM Distributors since 1995, one of the several drawcards of the Porsche ownership experience in South Africa, including dedicated showrooms and workshops, advanced driving courses, tailored road-trip experiences, and world-class aftersales service, is a broad portfolio of pre-owned products, which, once aligned with this importer’s database to ensure timely servicing and genuine parts replacement, are sold with enviable levels of assurance.

Backed by a comprehensive vehicle archive, Porsche South Africa has more than 400 pre-owned models available at any given time, each sold with a credible service history, including mechanical or body shop repairs and detailing, and even which replacement tyres are fitted to the vehicle.

Porsche Centre South Africa can now also assist with upgrading the infotainment systems in popular models like the Macan and Cayenne, offering second or third owners access to modern in-car conveniences, including smartphone pairing.

Looking to expand on its ‘customer for life’ promise, and a first for the brand, Porsche Centre South Africa has introduced a standard five-year/150 000km service plan to the purchase price of any pre-owned vehicle registered on its database. Also offered is the ability to tailor a maintenance plan for up to 15 years at a time.

A brand that continues to evolve its product offering, while remaining true to its core mandate of driving engagement, two days spent driving a selection of pre-owned products available via Porsche Centre South Africa confirmed there’s still lots of appeal in well-maintained vehicles with mileage on their respective odometers, each offering a tantalising stepping stone into the Porsche brand.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Porsche SA adds service plan to pre-owned offering appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.