Mercedes-Benz unveils updated C-Class

Boasting an upgraded powertrain lineup and refreshed exterior styling, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the facelifted C-Class.

Following the global debut of the all-electric C-Class, Mercedes-Benz has whipped the wraps off the updated internal combustion (ICE) and hybrid current-generation C-Class. The latest rendition of Mercedes-Benz’s midsize sedan features revised exterior and interior styling, upgraded tech and ‘further-developed’ M254 petrol and OM654 diesel engines.

The updated exterior features a new illuminated front grille with a chrome surround and a three-pointed star pattern, head- and taillamps incorporating fresh daytime-running lights, and sculpted bumpers.

Inside, the C-Class’ cabin plays host to an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a new multifunction steering wheel, an enhanced 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system and ambient lighting with up to 64 colours.

Under the bonnet, three powertrain options are available: petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The updated M254 EVO 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is paired with 48V mild-hybrid tech and features an electric auxiliary compressor, which virtually eliminates turbo lag according to the German automaker.

The setup’s integrated starter-generator (ISG) provides a temporary boost of up to 17kW and 205Nm under specific driving conditions. Outputs stand at 130kW/270Nm for the C200, 160kW/320Nm for the C250, and 190kW/400Nm for the C300.

The diesel-powered C-Class employs the updated OM654 EVO 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which also benefits from 48V mild-hybrid assistance. The C220d churns out 120kW and 440Nm, while the C300d develops 147kW and 550Nm. Both petrol and diesel units are paired with the firm’s 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

PHEV variants pair a 2.0-litre turbopetrol mill with a single electric motor – the latter integrated into the transmission housing. The e-motor is fed by a 19.53kWh battery. Flagship models develop up to 290kW and 650Nm, with power sent to either the rear or all four wheels. Mercedes-Benz claims the PHEV C-Class offers an electric-only range of up to 100km.

The updated C-Class runs on Mercedes-Benz’s proprietary MB.OS architecture, enabling advanced over-the-air (OTA) software updates across all core domains. The MBUX system now incorporates a generative AI-based Virtual Assistant and Google Cloud AI Navigation for conversational natural language interactions and predictive routing.

Additionally, the update introduces MB.DRIVE assistance features, including Active Lane Change Assist for automated highway overtaking, as well as automatic braking for red lights and stop signs when Active Distance Assist Distronic is engaged.

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