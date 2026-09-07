Motoring

Ford Ranger Super Duty available to pre-order

The final pricing for the Ranger Super Duty has yet to be confirmed, but current market conditions indicate it could be priced from R1.1m.

2 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
The Ford Ranger Super Duty. Photo: Ford

The Ranger Super Duty is available to pre-order, with Ford South Africa allowing customers the opportunity to secure their place in the Ranger Super Duty order book ahead of its official launch in 2027.

The US brand’s local arm has also released indicative SA pricing for the Ranger Super Duty.

The Ranger Super Duty, which we sampled for an exclusive first drive in Johannesburg in August 2026, features a heavy-duty chassis, revised suspension, strengthened fore and aft axles, and upgraded driveshafts.

The Ranger Super Duty has a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 4 500kg and a gross combination mass (GCM) of 8 000kg. The braked towing and payload capacities are rated at up to 4 500 and 2 000kg, respectively. The Ranger Super Duty features a ground clearance of ‘almost’ 300mm and a water-wading depth of 850 mm.

The Ranger Super Duty employs Ford’s 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine, tuned to produce 154kW in this application. The V6 unit churns out 600Nm of torque, delivered to the road via a four-wheel drivetrain – the latter paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Ranger Super Duty boasts a 130-litre fuel tank.

Final SA pricing for the Ranger Super Duty has yet to be confirmed. However, Ford SA has said current market conditions indicate a potential recommended retail pricing band – from around R1.1m for the Single Chassis Cab to approximately R1.3m for the Double Cab. A Super Chassis Cab will also be available.

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The post 2027 Ford Ranger Super Duty pre-orders open for SA appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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