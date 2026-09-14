Refreshed Tata Punch heads for SA

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has confirmed that its refreshed Punch compact crossover will launch in South Africa within the next 12 months.

The Indian automaker previewed the updated model at the September launch of the Osprey. The refreshed Punch retains the current model’s platform but gains a revised exterior and updated interior.

The Punch stands 1 615mm tall and has 193mm of ground clearance, an increase of 6mm over the current model. It measures less than four metres long and 1 742mm wide.

The most notable exterior changes are at the front, where the Punch gains new headlamps with integrated LED daytime-running lights.

Inside, the redesigned cabin features 7.0-inch digital instrumentation, touchscreen infotainment, climate control and a steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ emblem. A panoramic sunroof and 360-degree surround-view camera system are also included as standard.

Turbo engine could be on the cards

Tata Motors has not yet confirmed which engine options will be offered in South Africa. However, the refreshed Punch could gain Tata’s 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 88kW and 170N.m of torque.

The three-cylinder engine sends power to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The current Punch range is powered exclusively by a 1.2l naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 65kW and 115N.m. It is available with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission.

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