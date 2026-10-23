Jeep Wrangler gets wild for 2027

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler range has been unveiled in the United States, with major updates, additional model choices and standard equipment upgrades. The 2027 line-up includes Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Willys 392 and Moab 392 models. Availability will vary by market, and not all versions will be offered internationally.

Entry-level 2027 models get substantial interior enhancements. The Sport, Sport S and Willys now include a 7-inch TFT colour instrument cluster as standard. Sport S and Willys variants also gain passive entry, while the two-door Willys receives a vented power dome bonnet to match its four-door sibling.

Higher trim levels add comfort and off-road technology features. The 2027 Sahara features standard McKinley-trimmed seats, side steps, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, integrated navigation, rear park assist, blind-spot detection, rear cross-path detection, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic high-beam headlights, a universal garage door opener and a front off-road TrailCam. The Rubicon gets standard heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and built-in navigation.

Special editions from Jeep’s Twelve 4 Twelve series include the Moab 392, Willys 392, Whitecap, Rewind and Rockslide.

Engine performance and off-road capability remain key features

Under the bonnet, three engine options are available. The 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder produces 201kW and 400N.m of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 3.6l V6 generates 213kW and 353N.m of torque and is available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. The flagship 6.4l V8 produces 350kW and 637N.m of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Off-road specifications remain a key feature across the range. Highlights include a maximum towing capacity of 2 268kg, crawl ratios of up to 100:1 and a breakover angle of 32.4 degrees. The Wrangler offers an approach angle of up to 47.4 degrees, a departure angle of up to 40.4 degrees, ground clearance of up to 328mm and water-fording capability of up to 86 mm. Available four-wheel-drive systems include Command-Trac, part-time or full-time Rock-Trac and full-time Selec-Trac.

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler’s open-air freedom

Open-air features include the Sky One-Touch power top, tool-free door removal and a foldable windscreen. The range of exterior paint colours is also expanding. Core colours include Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Earl Grey, ’41 and Joose. Colours available later in the model year include Gobi, Sting Gray, Hella Yella and the new Ghost, limited-edition Fathom Blue and limited-edition Gum 31.

The updated 2027 Jeep Wrangler range combines off-road capability with additional comfort and convenience features.

In South Africa, off-road enthusiasts have access to a more streamlined line-up.

The 2026 model year currently consists of two four-door options: the 2.0-litre turbocharged Sahara and Rubicon. Jeep South Africa has yet to confirm which 2027 models and features will be introduced to the local market.

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