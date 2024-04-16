Etzebeth not fazed by Bok captaincy talk

Eben Etzebeth has emphasised team unity and success amid the Springbok skipper speculation, yet the two-time world champion says it would be ‘great’ if he got the job.

Bok centurion Etzebeth previously served as a full-time captain in 2017 and stood in for an injured Siya Kolisi in 2019 and 2023.

Kolisi, who was recently forced off after just 22 minutes of his comeback game for Racing 92, is unavailable for the opening Test of the year against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, as it falls outside the official Test window and his French club is not obligated to release him for international duty.

Etzebeth is one of the leading local candidates to captain the Boks in London, along with Sharks teammates Lukhanyo Am and Bongi Mbonambi.

“I don’t want to speculate too much on the Boks captaincy, we all know if Siya is match-fit he will always be in the team, and he might lead us [or] someone else might lead us,” the 119-Test lock told SABC Sport.

“We just want to win Test matches, we’re a core leadership group and we all work together, and the captain on the day will run out in front. But we will always work together, and whoever the responsibility lies on, we’ve got the backing of a couple of senior players.

“If that responsibility comes to me, great; if it doesn’t, also great, because we know we want to go into this year and be successful in our Test matches, and that for us is the main thing,” he added.

“We’re not worrying about which individual gets what [role], as long as we can perform well as a team.”