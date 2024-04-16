Stormers lock in former star

The DHL Stormers have continued to reinforce their squad for next season by announcing the return of another star player from Japan.

Lock JD Schickerling is the latest DHL Stormer to make his return to Cape Town, having signed a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old made his DHL Stormers debut back in 2016 and earned 40 caps before making the move to Japan in 2021.

A schoolboy star at Paarl Gim, Schickerling is another product of the DHL Stormers structures and represented SA Schools and the Junior Springboks before moving into the senior team.

A lock who is equally at home in either the four or five jersey, the imposing Schickerling will add valuable second-row depth to the squad when he makes his return in July.

DHL Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said this signing is another major boost for his squad, especially given Schickerling’s pedigree and rugby roots in the region.

“JD is yet another player who was born and bred here, so to have him back in the fold again is very exciting.

“You will not find a more hard-working rugby player anywhere and he is someone that will slot right back into our environment without any hassle.

“Having worked with JD for many years, I know how much this team means to him and we are all looking forward to seeing what he can bring for us when he pulls the DHL Stormers jersey on again,” he said.

Schickerling said that he and his family are very happy to be home and playing for his childhood team once again.

“Since leaving three years ago, I have kept in touch with a lot of the guys and obviously followed the DHL Stormers closely.

“What they have achieved since then is incredibly impressive and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.

“I’ll be doing all I can to bring my part and make an impact for the team,” he said.

This article first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine. Read the original article here.