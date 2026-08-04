Videos: Players suspended and parents barred after Pretoria rugby match brawl

While one side was fighting against relegation from the Virseker Noordvaal Cup division, another side was vying for a spot in the play-offs. However, it was a fight of another sort that unfortunately grabbed the headlines after the first-team clash between Die Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen on Saturday (August 1).

A few minutes into the second-half, with the score 36–5 to the Pretoria-based hosts, a fight broke out behind the goalposts, outside the playing enclosure. It allegedly involved players, spectators and parents. The match was abandoned.

Because minors are involved, the faces of those depicted in the videos have been blurred.

Warning: The video below contains strong language

Watch the compilation of videos:

A trusted source who asked not to be named told Caxton Network News the fight was allegedly sparked by a Menlopark Old Boy who told the Dr E.G. Jansen first-team players that they ‘must look at the scoreboard’. The source alleged that this prompted one of the players to jump over the barriers behind the in-goal area.

However, in an updated statement released last night, the Boksburg-based school said that, according to the information it had received, one of its players was pulled over the barrier behind the goalposts and assaulted. It added that a physical altercation ensued, prompting parents of learners from Dr E.G. Jansen to intervene to protect their children.

The school alleged that alcohol use and racial slurs contributed to tensions on the sidelines before the altercation. It said these allegedly included the use of the k-word and comments that certain players ‘belong on a farm’. According to the school, the remarks were directed at some of its black and coloured players.

“Despite repeated attempts by staff and parents to defuse the situation, the hostility allegedly continued,” the statement reads.

The school added that concerns about alcohol consumption among spectators were raised during the match, but alleged that the person who reported the matter was reprimanded rather than the situation being addressed.

The statement confirmed that the school had identified the learners involved and launched internal disciplinary proceedings.

Riaan van Aswegen, the chairperson of Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen’s school governing body (SGB), told Caxton Network News this morning that the identified players have been suspended and the parents involved have been banned from future school events. “They may not even set foot on the school grounds,” he added.

Their statement added:

E.G. Jansen noted that a comprehensive report, along with witness statements and documentation, is being compiled for submission to the Department of Basic Education, and the school is co-operating fully with the department.

E.G. Jansen requested CCTV footage from Menlopark to assist in the investigation. According to E.G. Jansen, Menlopark responded in writing that the incident was not captured by the relevant camera.

E.G. Jansen explicitly stated that it in no way condones or seeks to excuse the violence, alleged racism or conduct of any person or learner involved, and is addressing all infractions strictly via its code of conduct.

Dr E.G. Jansen is set to play another Pretoria-based school, Hoërskool Garsfontein, on Friday and Saturday. Van Aswegen said they were awaiting confirmation from the Virseker Noordvaal Cup committee on whether these matches would continue. Meanwhile, Noordvaal committee chairperson Tinus Diedericks told Network News that a statement on the matter would be issued soon. He declined to comment on the new allegations and reiterated Noordvaal’s previous stance that officials would act once reports from both schools had been received.

Menlopark investigation

Meanwhile, Die Hoërskool Menlopark SGB chairperson Dr Japie de Wet released a statement noting ‘with dismay’ the allegations made by Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen regarding the incident. De Wet stated that an investigation led by an independent chairperson is at an advanced stage. “All evidence considered so far – including statements from neutral match officials – indicates that the allegations of racist remarks are entirely without foundation,” he said.

He described it as ‘regrettable’ that the allegations were raised four days after the event, adding that ‘it would be extremely harmful if this is a desperate fabrication to shift blame’. De Wet emphasised that the incident directly contradicts the school’s core ethos, noting that ‘none of our players, coaches or staff was involved in the violent incident’. He explicitly distanced the school from the allegations, adding that the final findings of the independent investigation will soon be handed over to Noordvaal Rugby.

Another rugby match abandoned

The Menlopark–E.G. Jansen incident was not the only controversy to emerge from school rugby over the weekend.

In the Western Cape, a rugby match between Fairmont High School and Settlers High School was called off after an alleged racial slur was reported during play.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the referee stopping the match and summoning both coaches after being informed of the alleged remark.

“I think I need both coaches; there was a k-word going on here. I will not tolerate it. I will have to call the game, unfortunately. I cannot be part of racism, guys, you understand. Call the coaches for me,” the referee is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video:

@e.molisho The fact that such words is even in the vocabulary of Fairmont learners is degrading and shows the true thoughts that run through some learners minds.Racism is never gone it just becomes less prominent and may the school and learners involved be punished accordingly.#fyp #fairmonthighschool #thesettlers #rasicm ♬ original sound – e.molisho

In separate statements issued after the match, both schools said they viewed the matter seriously and that investigations were underway in accordance with school policies, applicable legislation and due process.

Fairmont High School said it was committed to ensuring that the matter was addressed fairly, objectively and in the best interests of all learners involved. The school urged learners, parents and guardians not to share or comment on unverified information, warning that social media posts could compromise the integrity of the investigation and carry potential legal consequences.

Settlers High School similarly appealed to its school community to refrain from sharing or spreading unverified information, particularly on social media. The SGB and management team said they remained committed to handling the matter fairly and objectively while the investigation unfolds.

Both schools thanked their respective communities for upholding the values of respect, dignity and sportsmanship.

According to media reports, the Western Cape Education Department is investigating the matter.

Network News is also aware of another viral video showing a fight at a soccer match, allegedly during an U7 match in Gauteng. More details will be published once they become available.

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