International stars set to test SA’s finest at Brakpan showdown
The third round of the National Hot Rod Tour adds to an action-packed race weekend in Gauteng.
The Rock Raceway will welcome two internationally acclaimed drivers to Brakpan on August 7 and 8 for a weekend of world-class tar oval racing, reports Brakpan Herald.
Cole Powell (Canada), Nascar Pinty’s Series Race Winner, multi-time feature winner, former Nascar Modified Rookie of the Year, and one of Canada’s top oval racing talents, will take on South Africa’s best in the spectacular V8 Sprint Car class.
Glen Bell (Northern Ireland), 2026 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, and 2013 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, arrives to join in the prestigious National Hot Rods, bringing championship-winning experience to South African fans.
The Speed Weekend will feature a packed programme of racing, with a variety of classes set to provide non-stop action:
August 7
- Junior Stockrods
- Pinkrods
- Formula N
- Super Saloons
- 8 Valve Midgets
August 8
- Ninja Midgets
- Stockrods
- 1660 modifieds
- 1660 Tintops
- 2lt Hotrods
- 2.1 Modifieds
- National Hotrod Tour
- V8 Sprint Cars
The event also marks the third round of the National Hot Rod Tour, following previous rounds in Richards Bay and Klerksdorp.
Jason Loosemore currently tops the standings, with Neville Loosemore in second and Seef Fourie in third, setting the stage for another closely contested round.
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