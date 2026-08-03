International stars set to test SA’s finest at Brakpan showdown

The Rock Raceway will welcome two internationally acclaimed drivers to Brakpan on August 7 and 8 for a weekend of world-class tar oval racing, reports Brakpan Herald.

Cole Powell (Canada), Nascar Pinty’s Series Race Winner, multi-time feature winner, former Nascar Modified Rookie of the Year, and one of Canada’s top oval racing talents, will take on South Africa’s best in the spectacular V8 Sprint Car class.

Glen Bell (Northern Ireland), 2026 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, and 2013 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, arrives to join in the prestigious National Hot Rods, bringing championship-winning experience to South African fans.

The Speed Weekend will feature a packed programme of racing, with a variety of classes set to provide non-stop action:

August 7

Junior Stockrods

Pinkrods

Formula N

Super Saloons

8 Valve Midgets

Fans can look forward to a weekend of thrilling racing. Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

August 8

Ninja Midgets

Stockrods

1660 modifieds

1660 Tintops

2lt Hotrods

2.1 Modifieds

National Hotrod Tour

V8 Sprint Cars

The event also marks the third round of the National Hot Rod Tour, following previous rounds in Richards Bay and Klerksdorp.

Jason Loosemore currently tops the standings, with Neville Loosemore in second and Seef Fourie in third, setting the stage for another closely contested round.

Jason Loosemore currently occupies first place in the National Hot Rod championship standings. Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

Neville Loosemore is currently second in the National Hot Rod championship standings.

Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

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