Network Sport

International stars set to test SA’s finest at Brakpan showdown

The third round of the National Hot Rod Tour adds to an action-packed race weekend in Gauteng.

1 hour ago
Stacy Slatter 1 minute read
Seef Fourie sits third in the National Hot Rod championship standings. Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

The Rock Raceway will welcome two internationally acclaimed drivers to Brakpan on August 7 and 8 for a weekend of world-class tar oval racing, reports Brakpan Herald.

Cole Powell (Canada), Nascar Pinty’s Series Race Winner, multi-time feature winner, former Nascar Modified Rookie of the Year, and one of Canada’s top oval racing talents, will take on South Africa’s best in the spectacular V8 Sprint Car class.

Glen Bell (Northern Ireland), 2026 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, and 2013 National Hot Rod World Final Champion, arrives to join in the prestigious National Hot Rods, bringing championship-winning experience to South African fans.

The Speed Weekend will feature a packed programme of racing, with a variety of classes set to provide non-stop action:

August 7

  • Junior Stockrods
  • Pinkrods
  • Formula N
  • Super Saloons
  • 8 Valve Midgets
Fans can look forward to a weekend of thrilling racing. Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

August 8

  • Ninja Midgets
  • Stockrods
  • 1660 modifieds
  • 1660 Tintops
  • 2lt Hotrods
  • 2.1 Modifieds
  • National Hotrod Tour
  • V8 Sprint Cars

The event also marks the third round of the National Hot Rod Tour, following previous rounds in Richards Bay and Klerksdorp.

Jason Loosemore currently tops the standings, with Neville Loosemore in second and Seef Fourie in third, setting the stage for another closely contested round.

Jason Loosemore currently occupies first place in the National Hot Rod championship standings. Photo: For The Love of Motorsport
Neville Loosemore is currently second in the National Hot Rod championship standings.
Photo: For The Love of Motorsport

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

1 hour ago
Stacy Slatter 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Stacy Slatter

News editor Stacy Slatter is a seasoned journalist with 20 years of experience in community news. Throughout the years, she has covered a wide range of topics, from crime, municipal news and human interest stories, to sports and community events. Stacy also has extensive sub-editing experience.

Related Articles

Comrades Marathon Association votes to cut ties with KZNA and ASA

24 hours ago

Video: Match abandoned after brawl breaks out at Pretoria school rugby game

August 2, 2026

Thapelo Maseko seeks new club after Mamelodi Sundowns exit

August 1, 2026

Sinesipho Dambile targets global dominance after 200m gold

August 1, 2026
Back to top button