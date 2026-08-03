Benoni baseball coach set for world cup in Mexico

Coach Gareth Long says every training session, long journey and sacrifice has been building towards one unforgettable moment – standing on the diamond with his hand over his heart as Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika echoes around the stadium, reports Benoni City Times.

The Benoni Northerns Indians Baseball Club coach will live that moment again when he joins head coach Paul van der Merwe’s management team at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U15 Baseball World Cup in Mérida, Mexico, from September 25 to October 4.

Long, one of three assistant coaches in the national setup, said representing South Africa on the world stage is a privilege that never loses its magic.

“I don’t think there are words that can describe that feeling,” he said.

“When your name is called out and you walk onto the field before turning to sing the national anthem, you get goosebumps. You’re not only representing yourself or your team, but you’re also representing every South African supporting us back home. It’s an incredible experience.”

Long has been part of the squad’s journey since the African qualifiers in Kenya, where South Africa secured an unbeaten campaign to book their place at the global showpiece.

Since then, the squad has been strengthened with standout performers from the national championships and has continued to prepare relentlessly for the challenge ahead.

“It’s been a long journey,” Long said.

“The boys train twice a week. We have field sessions on Tuesdays and gym sessions on Fridays, where we focus on explosive power and core strength, and they’re also playing together on a Major B League team that’s still unbeaten. The commitment they’ve shown has been outstanding.”

Having coached many of the Gauteng-based players since they were U10s, Long has enjoyed watching them develop into national representatives.

“It makes me proud because I’ve seen many of these boys grow up. They’re putting in the work and they deserve this opportunity.”

South Africa faces a daunting pool featuring baseball giants Japan, but Long believes discipline and teamwork can help the team punch above its weight.

“We know we don’t have the same depth as some of the traditional baseball nations, so we can’t try to out-hit or out-throw them. We’ve got to play our own brand of baseball, stay strong defensively and focus on the small goals we’ve set for ourselves. If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Long expects several players to catch the eye in Mexico, including Gauteng duo Tatum White and Rylee Greyvenstein, as well as Cape Town talents Connor Peters and Troy Abrams.

“Tatum is very composed on the mound and he’s a natural leader, while Rylee is always motivating the boys. Connor and Troy also bring plenty of quality. The biggest strength of this squad, though, is that every player contributes and they fight for each other.”

Long also highlighted the challenges facing Alex youngster Mlungisi Malinga, who often relies on others’ generosity to attend training due to financial constraints.

“Baseball in South Africa is largely self-funded and that creates extra pressure on youngsters like him,” he said.

“We’ve had parents helping him get to training and we’re grateful for that. Every bit of support makes a difference.”

With the countdown to Mexico well under way, Long believes his players have already shown they possess the one quality that cannot be coached.

“These boys have heart,” he said.

“They never stop fighting, and they’ll wear the South African badge with pride.”





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