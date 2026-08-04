Watch: Kempton Park U7 soccer brawl video goes viral weeks after incident

Footage of a spectator and referee brawl at a U7 league match between Benoni Northerns Football Club (BNFC) B and Bundas Soccer Schools, played in Kempton Park, which has gone viral on social media, was captured more than a month ago, the Eastern Local Football Association (ELFA) confirmed.

Social media was already abuzz with footage of a rugby brawl at the Virseker Noordvaal Cup match between Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen and Die Hoërskool Menlopark in Pretoria on Saturday (August 1).

According to Benoni City Times, a Facebook video posted by soccer influencer Football Stage on Saturday suggested the U7 incident was recent.

However, the ELFA confirmed to the newspaper that the altercation took place on June 27 and that officials acted swiftly, fining both clubs and suspending the officials and parents involved.

The video shows a violent confrontation between adults and the official after the final whistle of the ELFA U7 League Two clash between BNFC B and Bundas Soccer Schools, which Bundas won 3–0.

ELFA chairperson Bruce King said the matter had already been dealt with through the league’s disciplinary processes.

“This happened a month ago. The disciplinary hearing was held two days after the incident. Both clubs received heavy fines, while coaches and parents involved were suspended,” said King.

Because minors are involved, the faces of those depicted in the videos have been blurred.

Warning: The video below contains strong language

Watch the video:

Disciplinary action taken

The 05:22 video shows a man in a red jacket and black pants approaching the referee and pointing to his watch before throwing his hands in the air in apparent frustration.

He approaches the official a second time before walking away and kicking bags behind his team.

Moments later, parents and spectators flood onto the field. A man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans is seen grabbing the referee from behind by the neck before a mass brawl breaks out.

Without detailing the specifics, BNFC chairperson Rodney Farrell condemned the incident, saying it tarnished the image of the game.

“BNFC is aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred on June 27. The matter was referred to the ELFA, which has since concluded its disciplinary process and imposed sanctions, including a fine on both clubs and suspensions on the individuals involved.

“The conduct displayed during the incident does not reflect the values or code of conduct of BNFC. We do not condone any behaviour that brings the game into disrepute and remain committed to promoting respect, sportsmanship and a safe environment for all players, coaches, officials and spectators.”

Prior warnings issued

Bundas chairperson Jonas Mabunda confirmed his club was fined R15 000, with R10 000 suspended until the end of 2027, adding that the club’s coach was also suspended.

Explaining what led to the altercation, Mabunda said the BNFC coach confronted the referee after claiming he had blown the final whistle two minutes early.

“The referee couldn’t allow the extra time because parents had already approached the technical area and confronted him. We rushed onto the field to separate them and instructed our parents to stay calm and not get involved so that the children would be protected.

“There wasn’t a single parent from my team involved in the fight. We have always told our parents that if something like this happens, they must not react,” he said.

Mabunda believes the incident may have been fuelled by long-standing rumours that referees favoured Bundas, which previously resulted in the club receiving a warning from the ELFA.

He shared a letter from King, dated May 28, in which the club was informed of numerous complaints from five different clubs regarding what King described as the ‘bad and disorderly behaviour of your members’.

“We had the same complaints last season. We will not stand for this type of behaviour, and this will be your final warning. If this does not improve, we will have no alternative but to take disciplinary action against your club,” the letter stated.

Mabunda said the ELFA later assigned a board member to observe one of Bundas’ matches following the complaints and that the official found no evidence of referee bias or misconduct.

A separate letter from ELFA juniors chairperson Tracy Malyon, dated July 6, stated that an ELFA board member who attended the Bundas and BNFC match reported that the referees had performed excellently, but confirmed that individuals from both clubs had invaded the pitch after the match.

Mabunda apologised to the ELFA for the incident.

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