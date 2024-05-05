Junior Boks wary of ‘fierce’ Aussies

Outside back Josh Boulle and loose forward Thabang Mphafi said the Junior Springboks can expect a highly motivated Australia outfit when the teams clash next week.

The South Africans’ next assignment in the U20 Rugby Championship is on Tuesday at 11:00 against the hosts, and according to Boulle, the young Australians will be keen to bounce back from their opening-round defeat to Argentina.

The Junior Boks yesterday returned to training in Bokarina, Queensland, after completing their match recovery and game review of a thrilling draw against New Zealand last week.

“We expect a fierce battle and good reaction from Australia, who would want to bounce back from their loss [against the Pumitas],” said Boulle, who is equally at home in the midfield and on the wing.

“We have to show them respect but equally important is to focus on getting our behaviours right and ensuring we implement our systems.”

Boulle came on at wing in the second half against the Kiwis, and immediately made an impact with his solid defensive work. The heavy downpour on the opening day of the tournament, as well as the menacing wind made for difficult playing conditions.

Mphafi also put in a strong performance off the bench and the back-row bruiser expects Australia to make life difficult for SA, especially at the breakdown.

“The conditions were tough and we learnt a lot and gained good experience, but we can certainly improve and impose ourselves more as a forward pack,” he added.

“Australia will bring a different skill set and we have to be ready and adapt to whatever they present to us but we also want to play and get our attack systems going.”

