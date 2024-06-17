French boss slams ‘out of shape’ Siya Kolisi

Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti expects two-time Springbok Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi to deliver on his early promise for the French club next season.

Lorenzetti voiced his frustration after Bordeaux-Begles’ victory over Racing 92 yesterday, propelling the former to the Top 14 semi-finals and leaving the latter’s season in tatters.

Racing, who have signed former England captain Owen Farrell for next season, were ill-disciplined, and the result means Kolisi ends his first campaign in French club rugby trophyless.

“It’s a match that is the image of our season: Very disappointing. We have a potential that we cannot express,” Lorenzetti was quoted in a wide-ranging interview with Midi Olympique’s RugbyRama.

Kolisi joined the Parisians after guiding the Boks to a second straight, and a record fourth, Rugby World Cup title in October.

The veteran loose forward has struggled with minor injuries and will miss South Africa’s Test against Wales on Saturday due to his club commitments.

Kolisi last week revealed that he has had to lose some extra weight from enjoying Paris’ culinary delights, and the 33-year-old’s physique and form has not gone unnoticed by his boss.

“He had a remarkable start to the season, where he was a unifier off the field. The break was harmful to him. He gained weight, lost shape and [on Sunday] he was invisible,” Lorenzetti said.

“In the back row, we used to have an ultra-present warrior, Wenceslas Lauret. For the moment, Siya is not [Lauret]. But we think that next year, that will change.”

