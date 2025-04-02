Network Sport

Watch: Sundowns hero saves Tunisian fan as soccer fans clash at Loftus Versfeld

Fans clashed violently after Mamelodi Sundowns' win. Amid the chaos, a Sundowns supporter heroically rescued an Esperance fan dangling from a railing.

SA Rugby Magazine & Soccer Magazine 1 minute read
Photos: Video screenshots

Fans fought at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria yesterday after Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League quarter-final win against Esperance.

According to IOL, the skirmish was started by visiting supporters in the upper East Stand, who threw objects onto the field and at Sundowns fans in the lower stand.

The Tunisian fans then ignited flares, while Sundowns’ supporters retaliated by using barriers and pinning rival fans against the railing of the upper stand.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Soccer Mag reports that as tension erupted into violence after the 1-0 victory, a good Samaritan among the Sundowns fans reached out to rescue an Esperance supporter.

Amid the unrest, an Esperance fan was seen to have fallen over the tier-one railing and could not pull himself back up. A Sundowns fan raced to his aid, amid a barrage of plastic bottles, and helped to pull the Esperance supporter back to safety.

Watch the video:

The post Watch: Soccer fans clash at Loftus Versfeld appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

