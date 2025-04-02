South Africa gears up for 2025 African Safari Rally: W2RC Round 3

Preparations are in full swing as South Africa prepares to host the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) from May 18 to 24.

This landmark event, the first in Southern Africa, demands meticulous planning and robust partnerships. Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) has stepped forward as the official partner, playing a crucial role in bringing this prestigious rally to the region.

“Hosting a W2RC round in South Africa would be impossible without our partners,” states Archie Rutherford, the CEO of the South African Safari Rally. “We are particularly grateful for Toyota Gazoo Racing’s support, which has enabled us to deliver a world-class event.”

TGR, Toyota’s global motorsport division, is renowned for its success across various motorsport disciplines, including the World Rally Championship (WRC) and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Their commitment to pushing performance and engineering boundaries has solidified their reputation for innovation and success.

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) plays a pivotal role, having developed the GR Hilux EVO, a leading rally-raid vehicle. This vehicle, manufactured and refined in South Africa, has proven its reliability and durability in the challenging Dakar Rally.

“We are proud to welcome the W2RC to South Africa,” says Glenn Crompton, Toyota South Africa’s vice president of marketing. “This event marks an important milestone in our rally-raid investment, showcasing South Africa’s stunning landscapes and challenging rally stages.”

Toyota’s rally-raid heritage is deeply rooted in the Dakar Rally. TGR has achieved three Dakar victories (2019, 2022, 2023) and secured four runner-up positions, demonstrating the GR Hilux EVO T1+’s capabilities.

SVR Racing, based in Kyalami, Gauteng, has been instrumental in ensuring the GR Hilux’s competitiveness. Their expertise allows driver and navigator pairings to tackle the demanding W2RC stages.

Through its global rally-raid involvement, TGR continues to refine vehicles for extreme terrains, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to automotive excellence. Their participation in W2RC, WRC and WEC drives the development of advanced performance technology.

As the Safari Rally prepares to host Round 3 of the 2025 W2RC, TGR and TGRSA are ready to deliver a high-speed showcase of endurance and innovation.

The entry deadline for the South African Safari Rally is 30 April 2025.

Source: MotorPress