Italian ref to blow URC final

One year after becoming the first Italian match official to referee a Vodacom URC final, Andrea Piardi has been appointed to this season’s decider in Pretoria where the Bulls meet Glasgow Warriors.

Having impressed in last year’s grand final, the 31-year-old, who was part of the match officials team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and recently debuted in the Six Nations (Ireland vs Wales), has made a further eight appearances this season to underscore his impressive rise since first taking charge of a league fixture in February 2019.

Piardi has been a familiar face in the Vodacom URC play-offs in the past three seasons and this marks his sixth appointment for a knock-out game in that time spell.

Saturday’s Grand Final at Loftus Versfeld will be the Italian’s 45th league appearance.

Piardi’s match officials team will consist of Frank Murphy (Ireland) and Craig Evans (Wales) as assistant referees. Matteo Liperini (Italy) will serve as Television Match Official (TMO). The team will have the combined experience of 188 league games.

Due to a policy of neutrality for match official appointments for the Grand Final, no South African or Scottish referees could be considered.

URC Grand Final

Vodacom Bulls v Glasgow Warriors

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria – KO 17:00 IRE & UK / 18:00 ITA & SA

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 45th league game)

AR 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU), AR 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)

