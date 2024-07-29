Watch: Major League Cricket victory for Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen took three wickets as the Washington Freedom beat the San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs in the Major League Cricket final in Dallas yesterday.

Washington posted 207-5 thanks to Australian stars Steve Smith (88 off 52 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (40 off 22).

SA-born US international Andries Gous chipped in with 21 off 14 deliveries, while Obus Pienaar scored 13* off nine.

Jansen then took 3-28 in his four overs as San Francisco were bowled out for 111 in 16 overs.

Match highlights:

The post Watch: Jansen wins MLC with Washington appeared first on SA Cricketmag.