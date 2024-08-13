Wallabies hoping for luck of the Irish against Boks

Inspired by Ireland’s turnaround against the Springboks in July, Wallabies rookie Luke Reimer believes it’s ‘possible’ for Australia to defeat the world champions in Perth on Saturday.

Reimer made his Test debut for Australia as the Wallabies suffered a humbling 33-7 defeat to the Springboks in Brisbane in the opening round of The Rugby Championship.

The 24-year-old Brumbies flank played off the bench at the sold-out Suncorp, coming onto the field just after the 60-minute mark, after Australia went into half-time trailing 21-0.

However, an improved second-half performance saw the Wallabies get more of the ball, with centre Hunter Paisami going over in the final 10 minutes to make it a 12-7 scoreline after the break.

Speaking after the clash in Brisbane, Reimer said that Australia are taking hope from how Ireland responded to a series-opening loss to the Springboks and beat the world champions in Durban.

“We’re obviously gutted. We’ve got some things to look back on around our clutch moments,” Reimer said. “The feeling, you come on, I just had to give it my all and do my job for the team no matter what the scoreline is. It’s the same job.

“There’s moments in that game where you look at it go, ‘It’s possible to beat them.’ At the end of the day, it’s whoever turns up.

“You saw Ireland do it a couple of weeks ago… there’s definitely opportunity around some of their weaknesses.

“We’ve got to have a good look at how we can attack, that can implemented into this week.”

