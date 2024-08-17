Bulls blitz Pumas in Mbombela

A first-half blitz against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday helped extend the Vodacom Bulls’ unbeaten run in the 2024 Currie Cup.

The log-leaders raced into a 26-5 half-time lead, and notched six tries in a bonus-point 40-24 victory at Mbombela Stadium.

Cornel Smit drew first blood with a five-pointer for the Bulls, before Jannes Kirsten and Joe van Zyl (two) dotted down to secure the bonus point inside the opening 40 minutes.

The home side struck late through hooker Eduan Swart, going into the break with the Bulls leading by 21.

In the second half, the Pumas came to the party, scoring three quickfire tries through Darren Adonis and Clinton Swart (two), narrowing the gap to just two points to set up a tense final 30 minutes.

The visitors dug deep, absorbing a barrage of attacks from the hosts to end the third quarter with their fifth try of the match, fullback Devon Williams crossing the whitewash.

The Bulls regained control in the final quarter, with the Pumas’ unforced errors crushing all momentum they had built in the second 40.

Smit scored his second of the game in a man-of-the-match performance and the win, helping the Bulls to a 40-24 bonus-point victory.

The Bulls return to Loftus Versfeld in round 8 when they host Griquas next Friday, while the Pumas travel to Welkom to take on the Griffons at North West Stadium on Sunday.

