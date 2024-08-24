Watch: Fan takes brilliant catch while holding beer

England and Sri Lanka are battling out at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in the first of three Test matches.

Although the cricket action on the pitch is heating up, it’s off the pitch that grabbed the headlines yesterday when a fan made a brilliant catch with one hand – while holding a beer in his other hand.

Watch it here:

YES, SIR! 🫡

Take incredible catch

Don’t spill a drop

Impress the coaches pic.twitter.com/IamoUULjmb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 23, 2024

The post Watch: Fan takes catch while holding beer appeared first on SA Cricketmag.