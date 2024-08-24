Watch: Fan takes brilliant catch while holding beer

Network Sport

This fan took a one-handed catch at Old Trafford Cricket Ground yesterday without spilling a drop of his beer!

9 hours ago
Photo: Video screenshot.
England and Sri Lanka are battling out at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in the first of three Test matches.

Although the cricket action on the pitch is heating up, it’s off the pitch that grabbed the headlines yesterday when a fan made a brilliant catch with one hand – while holding a beer in his other hand.

Watch it here:

 

9 hours ago
