Watch: Fan takes brilliant catch while holding beer
This fan took a one-handed catch at Old Trafford Cricket Ground yesterday without spilling a drop of his beer!
Although the cricket action on the pitch is heating up, it’s off the pitch that grabbed the headlines yesterday when a fan made a brilliant catch with one hand – while holding a beer in his other hand.
Watch it here:
YES, SIR! 🫡
Take incredible catch
Don’t spill a drop
Impress the coaches pic.twitter.com/IamoUULjmb
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 23, 2024
