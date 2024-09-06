Marco Jansen, Laura Wolvaardt win big at CSA Awards
Cricket South Africa held their awards in Midrand last night, and these are the men and women who walked away with the honours.
Marco Jansen and Laura Wolvaardt were crowned as the SA Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, respectively, at the CSA Awards in Midrand last night.
First-time recipient Jansen was recognised for his all-round efforts in a season that saw the 24-year-old go from strength to strength as a key member of the Proteas’ 2023 World Cup squad and notable contributions in the Test arena.
Wolvaardt, who took the reins as captain of the Proteas Women this past season, collected five awards, including the Women’s T20I Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. She was also voted the Fans’ Player of the Year. This is the second time the 25-year-old has won the Women’s Player of the Year award, after doing so in 2020.
Elsewhere in the men’s international categories, WP batsman David Bedingham scooped the SA Newcomer of the Year and Test Player of the Year awards. Reeza Hendricks was named the T20I Player of the Year, while Quinton de Kock received the ODI Player of the Year award in his final 50-over season with the Proteas. Keshav Maharaj was voted by his peers as the Players’ Player of the Year.
Eliz-Mari Marx earned herself the SA International Women’s Newcomer of the Year award.
Lions spinner Nqaba Peter was named both the Men’s Domestic Newcomer Player of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season. Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was awarded the 4-Day Domestic Player of the Season and WP all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana the One-Day Cup Player of the Season.
2023/24 CSA Awards Winners
Match officials awards
CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year
Allahudien Paleker
CSA Umpire of the Year
Allahudien Paleker
Domestic awards
Division 1 Coach of the Year
Russell Domingo (Lions)
Division 2 Coach of the Year
JP Triegaardt (Knights)
Domestic Men’s Newcomer of the Season
Nqaba Peter (Lions)
T20 Challenge Player of the Season
Nqaba Peter (Lions)
T20 Knockout Player of the Season
Don Radebe (Impalas)
Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season
Mihlali Mpongwana (WP)
Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season
Garnett Tarr (Knights)
Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season
Wiaan Mulder (Lions)
Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season
Blayde Capell (Badgers)
Men’s Domestic Players’ Player of the Season
Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)
Men’s SACA Most Valuable Player
Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)
Women’s Division 1 Coach of the Year
Claire Terblanche (WP)
Women’s Domestic Newcomer of the Year
Tabitha La Grange (Badgers)
Women’s Division 1 T20 Player of the Season
Tazmin Brits (Badgers)
Women’s Division 1 One-Day Player of the Season
Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins)
Women’s Domestic Players’ Player of the Season
Yolandi Potgieter (Free State)
Women’s SACA Most Valuable Player
Yolandi Potgieter (Free State)
International awards
International Men’s Newcomer of the Year
David Bedingham
Men’s T20I Player of the Year
Reeza Hendricks
Men’s ODI Player of the Year
Quinton de Kock
Men’s Test Player of the Year
David Bedingham
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year
Keshav Maharaj
SA Men’s Player of the Year
Marco Jansen
International Women’s Newcomer of the Year
Eliz-Mari Marx
Women’s T20 International Player of the Year
Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s One-Day International Player of the Year
Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s Players’ Player of the Year
Laura Wolvaardt
SA Women’s Player of the Year
Laura Wolvaardt
Other categories
The Best Delivery
Marizanne Kapp to Beth Mooney (AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI, 7 February)
SA Fans’ Player of the Year
Laura Wolvaardt
Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award
Masabata Klaas
The post Jansen, Wolvaardt win big at CSA Awards appeared first on SA Cricketmag.