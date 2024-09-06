Marco Jansen, Laura Wolvaardt win big at CSA Awards

Marco Jansen and Laura Wolvaardt were crowned as the SA Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, respectively, at the CSA Awards in Midrand last night.

First-time recipient Jansen was recognised for his all-round efforts in a season that saw the 24-year-old go from strength to strength as a key member of the Proteas’ 2023 World Cup squad and notable contributions in the Test arena.

Wolvaardt, who took the reins as captain of the Proteas Women this past season, collected five awards, including the Women’s T20I Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. She was also voted the Fans’ Player of the Year. This is the second time the 25-year-old has won the Women’s Player of the Year award, after doing so in 2020.

Elsewhere in the men’s international categories, WP batsman David Bedingham scooped the SA Newcomer of the Year and Test Player of the Year awards. Reeza Hendricks was named the T20I Player of the Year, while Quinton de Kock received the ODI Player of the Year award in his final 50-over season with the Proteas. Keshav Maharaj was voted by his peers as the Players’ Player of the Year.

Eliz-Mari Marx earned herself the SA International Women’s Newcomer of the Year award.

Lions spinner Nqaba Peter was named both the Men’s Domestic Newcomer Player of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season. Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was awarded the 4-Day Domestic Player of the Season and WP all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana the One-Day Cup Player of the Season.

2023/24 CSA Awards Winners

Match officials awards

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year

Allahudien Paleker

CSA Umpire of the Year

Allahudien Paleker

Domestic awards

Division 1 Coach of the Year

Russell Domingo (Lions)

Division 2 Coach of the Year

JP Triegaardt (Knights)

Domestic Men’s Newcomer of the Season

Nqaba Peter (Lions)

T20 Challenge Player of the Season

Nqaba Peter (Lions)

T20 Knockout Player of the Season

Don Radebe (Impalas)

Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season

Mihlali Mpongwana (WP)

Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season

Garnett Tarr (Knights)

Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season

Wiaan Mulder (Lions)

Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season

Blayde Capell (Badgers)

Men’s Domestic Players’ Player of the Season

Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)

Men’s SACA Most Valuable Player

Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)

Women’s Division 1 Coach of the Year

Claire Terblanche (WP)

Women’s Domestic Newcomer of the Year

Tabitha La Grange (Badgers)

Women’s Division 1 T20 Player of the Season

Tazmin Brits (Badgers)

Women’s Division 1 One-Day Player of the Season

Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins)

Women’s Domestic Players’ Player of the Season

Yolandi Potgieter (Free State)

Women’s SACA Most Valuable Player

Yolandi Potgieter (Free State)

International awards

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year

David Bedingham

Men’s T20I Player of the Year

Reeza Hendricks

Men’s ODI Player of the Year

Quinton de Kock

Men’s Test Player of the Year

David Bedingham

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year

Keshav Maharaj

SA Men’s Player of the Year

Marco Jansen

International Women’s Newcomer of the Year

Eliz-Mari Marx

Women’s T20 International Player of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s One-Day International Player of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt

SA Women’s Player of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt

Other categories

The Best Delivery

Marizanne Kapp to Beth Mooney (AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI, 7 February)

SA Fans’ Player of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award

Masabata Klaas

