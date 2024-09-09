Video: Siya Kolisi ‘back home’ with Sharks

The Sharks have officially confirmed the return of Siya Kolisi following the Springbok captain’s release from his contract with Racing 92.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after French club Racing 92 confirmed that Kolisi had left the Parisians with two years of his contract still to run.

Kolisi will return to the Sharks after completing his duties with the Springboks in The Rugby Championship, having led South Africa to back-to-back wins over the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner spent three seasons with the Sharks in his first stint in Durban between 2021 and 2023, making 31 appearances and scoring four tries.

Kolisi thanked The Sharks and Racing 92 for making this move possible.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories. We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home. I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to rejoin the Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Kings Park during the 2024/25 rugby season.”

The 33-year-old’s signing completes a sensational window of transfers for the Sharks, who have also added Springboks Andre Esterhuizen, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer and Jordan Hendrikse to their roster, along with loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

“Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe,” said Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell. “We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again.

“The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.

“Siya is a much-loved sports personality who has the respect and love of all South Africans, and I am sure that everyone will join us in welcoming our national hero back home.”

