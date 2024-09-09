Proteas squads: Ngidi returns, maiden call-up for Simelane

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter has announced the squads for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the T20I and ODI series against Ireland in the UAE.

KZN Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and Central Gauteng Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who are both capped in T20Is, have earned their first ODI call-ups.

Dolphins all-rounder Andile Simelane will be exposed to the national set-up for the first time after being named in both the ODI squad against Afghanistan and T20I squad against Ireland. The 21-year-old was part of the SA Emerging tour of Zimbabwe in August and most recently represented South Africa A in the one-day series against Sri Lanka A.

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi has recovered from his right calf injury and been named in all three squads.

The Proteas will face Afghanistan in three ODIs on September 18, 20 and 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before heading to Abu Dhabi for two T20Is on September 27 and 29 and three ODIs on October 2, 4 and 7 against Ireland. All five matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” said Walter.

“This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over world cup in 2027.

“There is no doubt that tours such as these offers us this unique opportunity to provide players with international exposure in differing conditions compared to what they are used to.

“I am particularly looking forward to seeing how some of the more experienced players step up, while keeping a close eye on who can grab this opportunity and become more regular within the national set-up.”

The squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan will depart for the UAE on Saturday.

Proteas ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (WP), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

Proteas T20I squad vs Ireland: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

Proteas ODI squad vs Ireland: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (WP), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

