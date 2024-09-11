Network Sport
Watch: Unbelievable birdie out of the rough
Watch the unbelievable shot by American Eddy Lai that had everyone talking at TPC Toronto's North Course.
In the final round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto, American Eddy Lai made an unbelievable birdie on the par-three 11th hole at the North Course.
Watch it here:
The shot of the day belongs to Eddy Lai
An unbelievable birdie on the difficult par 3, 11th at the @TPC_Toronto North Course. pic.twitter.com/hevIcIacp6
— PGA TOUR Americas (@PGATOURAmericas) September 8, 2024
