Watch: Unbelievable birdie out of the rough

Watch the unbelievable shot by American Eddy Lai that had everyone talking at TPC Toronto's North Course.

2 hours ago
In the final round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto, American Eddy Lai made an unbelievable birdie on the par-three 11th hole at the North Course.

