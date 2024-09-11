Watch: Unbelievable birdie out of the rough

In the final round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto, American Eddy Lai made an unbelievable birdie on the par-three 11th hole at the North Course.

Watch it here:

The shot of the day belongs to Eddy Lai An unbelievable birdie on the difficult par 3, 11th at the @TPC_Toronto North Course. pic.twitter.com/hevIcIacp6 — PGA TOUR Americas (@PGATOURAmericas) September 8, 2024

The post Watch: Unbelievable birdie out of the rough appeared first on Compleat Golfer.