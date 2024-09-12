Network Sport
Dates proposed for RG Snyman’s Leinster debut
The forward's new Irish club is hopeful that the Springbok's latest injury won't keep him sidelined for much longer.
Two-time Springbok world champion RG Snyman’s much-anticipated debut for Irish giants Leinster has been tentatively pencilled in for early October.
Snyman, who joins the club from rivals Munster this season, will miss the start of the Vodacom URC season due to a foot injury. The 29-year-old lock is expected to return in the second or third round of the competition as he continues his rehab in Dublin.
The post Late start to Leinster stint for Snyman appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.