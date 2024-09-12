Network Sport

Dates proposed for RG Snyman’s Leinster debut

The forward's new Irish club is hopeful that the Springbok's latest injury won't keep him sidelined for much longer.

4 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
RG Snyman in action for the Springboks against the Irish. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

Two-time Springbok world champion RG Snyman’s much-anticipated debut for Irish giants Leinster has been tentatively pencilled in for early October.

Snyman, who joins the club from rivals Munster this season, will miss the start of the Vodacom URC season due to a foot injury. The 29-year-old lock is expected to return in the second or third round of the competition as he continues his rehab in Dublin.

Quoted by RTE Sport, Leinster coach Leo Cullen provided an update on Snyman’s recovery: “RG came back, he injured his foot, but it’s pretty minor, thankfully. He is making progress. I am not sure if he will be back for round one, but hopefully by round two or three, he will be back for us.”

Also read: Willemse to make comeback at 10

Snyman will remain in Ireland and is not available for the Springboks’ remaining two Tests in The Rugby Championship against Argentina. Cullen added: “He won’t travel to Argentina, so he is likely to stay with us for the remainder.”

The target for the former Vodacom Bulls skyscraper’s return is either Leinster’s clash with the Dragons on September 27 or against Benetton a week later on October 5.

