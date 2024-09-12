Dates proposed for RG Snyman’s Leinster debut

Quoted by RTE Sport, Leinster coach Leo Cullen provided an update on Snyman’s recovery: “RG came back, he injured his foot, but it’s pretty minor, thankfully. He is making progress. I am not sure if he will be back for round one, but hopefully by round two or three, he will be back for us.”

Snyman will remain in Ireland and is not available for the Springboks’ remaining two Tests in The Rugby Championship against Argentina. Cullen added: “He won’t travel to Argentina, so he is likely to stay with us for the remainder.”

The target for the former Vodacom Bulls skyscraper’s return is either Leinster’s clash with the Dragons on September 27 or against Benetton a week later on October 5.