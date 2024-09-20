Head coach Felipe Contepomi has tweaked a settled Los Pumas outfit, led by the experienced Julian Montoya, to face the Springboks in Argentina tomorrow.

The teams clash in the penultimate round of the 2024 Rugby Championship, in a Test that could either see the Boks clinch the title or set up a decider against the Argentinians next week in Nelspruit.

South Africa has already secured the Freedom Cup against New Zealand and Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate against Australia, while victory in Santiago del Estero will mark the first time in the competition’s history that the Boks win six consecutive matches.

PLUS: Bok pack primed for Los Pumas battle

Montoya will pack down in a formidable front row, with props Thomas Gallo and Joel Sclavi either side of the veteran hooker. Behind them, locks Franco Molina and Pedro Rubiolo form a new-look combination in the engine room.

Joaquin Oviedo starts at No 8 for Juan Martin Gonzalez, who is joined on the bench by Guido Petti. The backline remains unchanged.

Two weeks ago, Argentina hit back with nine tries to hand the Wallabies a record defeat in Santa Fe. The 67-27 result lifted Contepomi’s charges to second in the Rugby Championship table on 10 points, still eight points behind the Boks.

The post Pumas sharpen claws for Bok clash appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.