Thapelo Maseko seeks new club after Mamelodi Sundowns exit

Following his 2026 Fifa World Cup campaign, Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko is searching for a new club as the local season kicks off this weekend.

According to Sedibeng Ster, the Vaal-born winger was left out of Mamelodi Sundowns’ pre-season tour and told he could seek opportunities elsewhere.

Maseko joined Cypriot club AEL Limassol on a short-term loan from Sundowns during the 2026 season before returning at the end of the world cup.

As things stand, Maseko must either return to AEL Limassol or find a new team. However, rumours have linked him with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs. The Sebokeng-born star was one of the top performers for Bafana Bafana during the global tournament.

He made history when he scored the only goal against South Korea, which saw Bafana Bafana qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2026 Last 32.

This was the first time South Africa reached that stage of the tournament. With his world cup performance, it should not be long before he finds a team. Apart from Kaizer Chiefs, local and European teams have reportedly shown keen interest in signing him.

Like Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, Maseko grew up playing on the dusty Vaal Triangle soccer grounds. He started his amateur career with Vaal Juventus FC in Sebokeng. The club remains one of the leading amateur teams in the Vaal region under the leadership of coach Isaac Mphasane.

His rise to stardom came when he joined SuperSport United and became a household name in South African soccer. He was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2023.

Sedibeng Ster Sport will follow which team eventually secures his signature.

For now, Chiefs seem to be the only team showing keen interest in signing this Bafana Bafana star if those rumours are anything to go by.

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