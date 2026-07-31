Joburg rider secures place in prestigious national equestrian championship

St Mary’s School, Waverly is proud of learner and equestrian Lucy Haden-Smith, as she prepares for the prestigious Philip Smith Memorial Equitation Championship in April next year, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

According to Lucy, the Philip Smith Memorial Equitation Championship is one of South Africa’s most prestigious equitation competitions.

“It recognises riders who demonstrate exceptional riding ability, balance, effectiveness, and horsemanship. Qualifying for the championship is a significant achievement, as only a select group of riders earn the opportunity to compete.”

The 16-year-old added that riders have to do four rounds of dressage and then four rounds of equitation jumping. Each of the competitors get a turn to ride each horse as best they can, doing the same test on each horse.

Lucy explained that her fourth-place finish in the Junior Open Equitation at the South African Youth Championships in Shongweni, Durban, qualified her for the championship.

“It will be my first time competing in the championship, and I am looking forward to April 2027.”

A passion for horses

She added that she was drawn to the sport in 2016 after a few lessons, and knew from then on it was something she wanted to pursue. “I love horses’ unique personalities and the companionship they offer. I also enjoy the special bond that develops between a horse and its rider.”

Lucy’s accolades include competing at the South African National Equestrian Schools Association (Sanesa) national competition level every year since 2016, competing in the open adult section at the South African Derby, and placing fourth in the Junior Open Equitation at the South African Youth Championships.

The Grade 11 learner concluded that she was currently preparing for the Sanesa Regional Championships, and if all went well, hopefully, she’d be training for the Sanesa National Championships.

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