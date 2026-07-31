Sharpeville-born soccer star sets sights on silverware

Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng is set to make his official debut for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Super Cup final tonight (July 31), with kick-off at 20:30, reports Sedibeng Ster.

This Sharpeville-born sensation has been impressive during the pre-season, and Sedibeng Ster Sport has been informed that he is expected to make his official debut this weekend. The former Orlando Pirates young star has been making headlines since joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

It will be his first cup competition as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise takes on French side Club Brugge. This clash has attracted interest, with many South Africans looking forward to this encounter.

They have reason to look forward to this encounter after Mofokeng’s striking performance in previous games for his new club. Mofokeng came off the bench in both pre-season games he played and made an impact. He also won the hearts of the Royale Union Gilloise fans. He has become a favourite among Belgian soccer fans since his arrival.

Moremi grew up playing on the dusty Sharpeville soccer grounds. He started his amateur football career with Celeb Youth Academy. His rise to stardom was when he joined the School of Excellence. This is where Orlando Pirates spotted his talent during the Pirates Cup.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.