Sinesipho Dambile targets global dominance after 200m gold

With his first major individual medal in the bag at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, sprinter Sinesipho Dambile says he has bigger ambitions as he aims to dominate global 200m sprinting.

The Citizen reports Dambile won the men’s 200m final last night (July 31), storming home in 19.96 seconds. He finished 0.13 clear of Nigerian silver medallist Udodi Onquzurike, who completed the half-lap race in 20.08.

“It’s a beautiful moment. It’s something that I’ve been working for this season,” Dambile said.

“Since I started performing in South Africa, winning the South African championship in Stellenbosch in April, it was all just a build-up for this moment, and I did it where it matters the most.”

A two-time former medallist at the World Athletics Relays, the 24-year-old speedster had enjoyed a superb 2026 campaign. After winning the SA title, he reached the podium at four Diamond League meetings, including a victory in Doha in June when he set a lightning-fast 200m personal best of 19.74.

Dambile eyes top spot

Looking ahead, he is eager to continue gaining momentum as he aims to dominate his specialist event on the international circuit.

“I’m working to try to be the best 200m runner in the world,” Dambile said.

“I know that I have a lot of improvement when it comes to the 200m, and I’m just being patient and working with the team.”

Douw Smit in action. Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser Images

Podium finishes across discipline

In other track and field finals, Douw Smit took fifth place in the men’s javelin throw with a best attempt of 82.88m, while Liezel Gouws was seventh in the women’s T38 long jump with a 4.38m leap (with the benefit of a +2.7m/s tailwind).

Meanwhile, judoka Donne Breytenbach secured the bronze medal in the women’s -57kg division. Breytenbach beat Zambian opponent Sylvia Nawila in her quarter-final match, and though she lost to Yamini Mourya of India in her semifinal bout, she remained in contention for a podium place. In one of two bronze medal matches that were contested, she defeated Marie Begue of Mauritius.

Donne Breytenbach. Photo: Charmaine Botes Visser Images

In other sports, track cyclist S’annara Grove finished 13th in the women’s 10km scratch final, while Mitchell Sparrow was third in his repechage heat of the men’s keirin event and was eliminated ahead of the semifinals. On the netball court, the Proteas defeated Uganda 62-54 in the play-offs to complete the tournament in fifth position.

After nine days of competition at the multi-sport Games, South Africa were in seventh position in the overall standings with 25 medals (seven gold, nine silver and nine bronze).

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